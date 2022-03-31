Suspect in pursuit from Wyoming dies after crash with CSP trooper near Ault

DENVER – A person who was involved in a vehicle chase that started in Wyoming Thursday afternoon died after a crash with a Colorado State Patrol trooper on Highway 85 near Ault.

The pursuit entered Colorado around 2:45 p.m. from Wyoming on Highway 85 and involved a person wanted for a parole violation out of Minnesota who was driving a sedan, according to Colorado State Patrol.

CSP said a trooper and Ault police officer deployed stop sticks as the vehicle drove south. CSP said the driver swerved into a trooper’s vehicle, which caused the CSP vehicle to roll.

The suspect’s sedan crossed a drainage ditch and ended up in a field off the highway, according to video from the scene.

The person in the card died as a result of the crash and was not believed to be wearing a seatbelt, according to CSP. The trooper whose vehicle rolled suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

CSP did not identify the person who was involved in the pursuit and crash. Highway 85 was still closed as of 5:25 p.m.