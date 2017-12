LONE TREE, Colo. – A deputy was injured when a suspect intentionally crashed into the deputy’s vehicle during a high-speed chase, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said late Thursday.

The chase began in the area of Interstate 25 and County Line Road shortly before 10 p.m. Deputies said they had attempted to stop the vehicle in connection to an unspecified felony.

The suspect led deputies on a high-speed chase and rammed a patrol car, injuring a deputy, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy is expected to be OK.

Deputies said they were able to apprehend the suspect a short distance away, near the intersection of Saturn and Mercury drives. The suspect has not been identified.