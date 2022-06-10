Suspect in Flagg Drive homicide identified by Boulder County Sheriff's Office

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Lafayette man was identified as the suspect in a homicide investigation that started on June 2, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

On June 3 around 6:30 p.m., detectives and deputies with the sheriff's office, with assistance from the Lafayette Police Department, arrested 37-year-old Anthony Robert Franchitti in connection to a homicide along the 12100 block of Flagg Drive in unincorporated Boulder County, the sheriff's office said.

Franchitti was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff's office said they discovered the deceased victim — who was identified by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office on Monday as Nicholas Wilson, 34 — after receiving a 911 call at 12:50 p.m. on June 2. The person reported a death inside a home along Flagg Drive. Investigators determined that the death was suspicious and later determined it was a homicide. They worked throughout the night and into the next day, leading up to Franchitti's arrest at 6:45 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

He has been charged with first-degree murder.

The sheriff's office said the incident appears to be isolated. There is no threat to the community, the office said.

Anybody with information on Franchitti or this investigation is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 303-441-3674 or BCSOTips@bouldercounty.org.