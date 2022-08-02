Suspect in fatal stabbing arrested in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver arrested a man Monday in connection with a deadly stabbing over the weekend.
Anthony Gutierrez, 46, was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder.
The 30-year-old victim was stabbed to death sometime around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Washington Street in the city’s Globeville neighborhood, according to police.
Investigators believe there was a dispute between the victim and suspect, who were known to each other.
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim’s identity.