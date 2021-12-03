Suspect in Denver sexual assaults formally charged in one case

DENVER – A man suspected of multiple sexual assaults in downtown Denver over the past week and a half was formally charged in connection with one of them Friday and faces sexual assault, kidnapping and assault charges.

Abiye Adamu, 31, was formally charged in connection with a sexual assault that happened Sunday. He faces two counts of sexual assault by overcoming will with a deadly weapon; two counts of sexual assault by force or threat; two counts of sexual assault by threat of kidnapping; one count of kidnapping a victim for sex; one count of kidnapping a victim with a deadly weapon; one count of second-degree assault – strangulation; and one count of menacing with a real or simulated weapon.

All the charges against him are felonies. The Denver District Attorney’s Office said the probable cause statement for Adamu’s arrest and his mug shot remain sealed.

Denver police said Thursday they believe Adamu could also be responsible for at least three other sexual assaults that happened between Nov. 25 and 28. The four sexual assaults in question happened near 17th Street and Wynkoop Street; E. 16th Avenue and N. Logan Street; 17th Street and N. Broadway; and E. Colfax Avenue and N. Clarkson Street.

Police said they believe Adamu forced or lured victims into his 2016 black Honda Civic. The department said it started seeing similarities between the incidents and identified Adamu as the suspect in at least one of them after working work forensic evidence. He was arrested on Tuesday evening.

DPD said they believe there could be additional sexual assaults Adamu might be responsible for and asks anyone who believes they might be a victim to call 720-913-2000.

Adamu will be formally advised of the charges against him in a court hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 7.