Suspect in deadly I-70 shooting officially charged

DENVER — The man arrested for the I-70 shooting that killed Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief John Jaros has officially been charged.
Jaros was driving with his wife and three young kids on eastbound I-70 west of E. Colfax Avenue the day before Father’s Day around 5:30 p.m. when a handful of cars stopped eastbound traffic on I-70, according to the Aurora Police Department. Jaros tried to drive around the stopped traffic, and a man then shot multiple rounds at his car, investigators said.
His family was not hurt, but Jaros was shot and killed.
The Aurora Police Department later arrested Jeremy Jacob Rocha, 20, at his family’s home in Commerce City, according to Major Crimes Homicide Unit Lt. Robert Wesner.
The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday Rocha has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder with a sentence enhancer of crime of violence.
Aurora police previously said street racing might have been a factor at the time of the shooting. The drivers involved in the street racing have been contacted and all are cooperating with police, according to Wesner.
A fund has been set up to help Jaros' family at the Bank of Estes Park. Donations for the family can be made by mail or in-person to The Jaros Family Fund Donation Account.
By mail:
The Bank of Estes Park
c/o The Jaros Family Fund Account
P.O. Box 2390
Estes Park, CO 80517
Two verified GoFundMe accounts are also helping the family. You can find one here and a second one here.
Rocha is next scheduled to appear in court on July 27 at 8:30 a.m.