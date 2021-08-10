Suspect in deadly Cherry Hills Village hit-and-run crash turns himself in

DENVER – A man police say is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash in Cherry Hills Village in late July, which killed a 37-year-old woman, turned himself in to Aurora police Sunday evening and has since posted bond.

According to the Cherry Hills Village Police Department, Evan Michael Joslin, 28, turned himself in to Aurora police Sunday around 6 p.m. after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the July 26 crash on S. University Blvd. that killed 37-year-old Stacy Pepper.

Joslin was arrested for investigation on charges including vehicular homicide, failure to remain at the scene of a deadly crash, driving with a revoked license, speeding, failure to notify police of an accident, and displaying a fictitious license plate number. He posted a $50,000 bond in the case, according to police.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on July 26 on S. University Blvd. near the intersection with Cherry Hills Drive. According to an arrest affidavit, Joslin was driving a pickup truck stolen out of Jefferson County on July 8.

Witnesses reported he crossed the center median and hit the sedan that Pepper was driving head-on – his truck driving up and on top of Pepper’s car before it flipped on the side. Pepper’s sedan flipped in the process, and the affidavit says the truck caused the sedan’s dashboard to move very close in toward her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses went to check on the victims of the crashes. One reported that Joslin was he was OK, but as she went to check on the other driver, he disappeared.

Joslin was captured on a man’s home security camera, and authorities sent out a Crime Stoppers bulletin showing a picture of him as the suspect. The affidavit states that 16 people called in to Crime Stoppers, 12 of whom identified Joslin as the suspect depicted.

Two witnesses also identified Joslin as the driver who fled the scene when they were shown his picture. And the mother of a woman with whom Joslin had a child also told police he was the suspect shown in the Crime Stoppers bulletin.

Court records show Joslin has numerous prior court cases, and some convictions, across the metro area. His first court date for this case is scheduled for Aug. 27.

