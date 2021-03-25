Suspect in custody after three-vehicle crash in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One driver is in custody after fleeing from a stolen car following a three-vehicle crash in Englewood.

On Wednesday, the Englewood Police Department (EPD) dispatch received multiple 911 calls about a crash on South Broadway and E. Girad Avenue.

When police responded to the area, they found a three-vehicle crash, EPD said.

Englewood police discovered that one of the vehicles was stolen and that prior to the crash, the driver had been fleeing from Denver Police Department officers on W. Hampden Avenue.

After the crash, the man fled from the stolen vehicle on foot and Denver officers pursued him. Denver police said when the man stopped and held a knife to his throat, the officers were able to talk him down and negotiate with him. He later surrendered.

Officers took the man into custody.

At least two patients were evaluated at the scene of the crash for injuries, police said.

South Broadway was closed for a couple hours for an investigation.