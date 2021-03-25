Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspect in custody after three-vehicle crash in Englewood

items.[0].image.alt
Denver Fire Department
rollover crash on 3300 lock of S Broadway_CREDIT Denver Fire Department_March 24 2021
Posted at 12:11 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 14:11:15-04

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One driver is in custody after fleeing from a stolen car following a three-vehicle crash in Englewood.

On Wednesday, the Englewood Police Department (EPD) dispatch received multiple 911 calls about a crash on South Broadway and E. Girad Avenue.

When police responded to the area, they found a three-vehicle crash, EPD said.

Englewood police discovered that one of the vehicles was stolen and that prior to the crash, the driver had been fleeing from Denver Police Department officers on W. Hampden Avenue.

After the crash, the man fled from the stolen vehicle on foot and Denver officers pursued him. Denver police said when the man stopped and held a knife to his throat, the officers were able to talk him down and negotiate with him. He later surrendered.

Officers took the man into custody.

At least two patients were evaluated at the scene of the crash for injuries, police said.

South Broadway was closed for a couple hours for an investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7 ott ad gfx

Streaming

Live Denver7 news & weather streaming on your TV