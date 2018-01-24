Suspect in custody after stealing food service truck in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. -- One person is in police custody after allegedly stealing a semi-truck in Thornton Wednesday morning.

Police said the driver of a Sysco food service truck was making a delivery at a restaurant on 84th Avenue near I-25 at about 4:20 a.m. when he felt the truck move. When the driver went to the front of the truck, he noticed a man sitting in the driver's seat.

The man pointed some kind of weapon at the driver, police said.

The suspect took off in the truck, which police were able to track using GPS.

Officers were eventually able to deflate the truck's tires, forcing it to stop on CO-66 just east of I-25 in Weld County.

Police have not yet identified the suspect.