Suspect identified in Colorado Springs shooting that killed Deputy Micah Flick, injured 4 others

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs released the name of the suspect in a shooting that left El Paso County deputy Micah Flick dead and four others injured.

Manuel Zetina, 19, of Colorado Springs, was shot and killed by police during a gun battle in a parking lot at Murray Hill Apartments Monday afternoon. Police say Zetina took out his gun during a struggle and began firing.

Moments before the shooting, police say they spotted Zetina driving a stolen car. Police followed the suspect to the apartment complex, where he parked the car and got out.

Once the suspect was outside, members of a police task force confronted Zetina, and a struggle ensued.

Amid the struggle, police say the suspect drew a handgun and began firing, striking the four officers, including Flick. Three task force detectives then returned gunfire, fatally striking Zetina.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a semi-automatic handgun belonging to Zetina was also recovered.

One of the wounded officers, Deputy Scott Stone, was shot in the abdomen and was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday. His injuries did not appear life-threatening, authorities said. Sheriff's Sgt. Jake Abendshan, who appears to have been hit by shrapnel, was treated and released Monday night.

The conditions of the police officer and the bystander have not been released.

Deputy Flick was a father of twins and a well-liked member of the force, celebrating his 11th anniversary with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office the day he was shot.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder told reporters Tuesday that Flick was well known and respected in the sheriff’s office and the community.

“Almost everybody in this agency knew him,” said Elder. “They knew he was not only a great deputy, he was a great father, a great husband and a great friend to many.”

Funeral services for the fallen El Paso County deputy will be held Saturday at New Life Church, located at 11025 Vayager Parkway in Colorado Springs. The service begins at 1 p.m. More details will be released closer to the event.