Suspect driver crashes into firetruck, ambulance in Adams County, flees from scene

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities say a suspect driver crashed into a firetruck and ambulance at the scene of a separate crash in Adams County Thursday morning, and the driver and passenger fled from the scene, leaving an injured passenger behind.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler, public information officer with the Colorado State Patrol, said the first crash happened at 1:56 a.m. at Interstate 76 and E. 74th Avenue. Two vehicles were involved. The involved people had minor injuries and did not need to be transported to a hospital, he said. An ambulance and firetruck had been called out to the scene.

At 2:32 a.m., a vehicle struck the firetruck and ambulance, Cutler said. The driver and a passenger in that vehicle fled on foot and left behind another passenger, who was injured. That person was transported to a hospital.

Cutler said authorities found a stolen gun in the suspect's vehicle.

As of now, no other injuries were reported.

No other details were available Thursday morning.