COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department said a suspect has died after a shelter-in-place was ordered for a Colorado Springs neighborhood southwest of Woodmen and Academy Road after shots were fired at officers overnight.

According to CSPD, a call came in from a neighbor around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after the suspect fired at least one shot into their home. As officers arrived, the suspect fired at least once at them, police said. A negotiation effort began as the shelter-in-place was ordered for the immediate area around 6900 Palace Drive.

People were asked to stay indoors and avoid windows and doors. Woodmen Road was briefly blocked off for this incident, but is open as of 5:25 a.m. Police were also in the parking lot for Hobby Lobby to block off access as the incident is just behind the building.

CSPD spokesperson Sgt. Jason Newton said the suspect had one person in the home with them at the time of the incident.

The tactical unit took over the effort in the middle of the night and an officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect. Officers were able to rescue the person held in the home and resumed trying to talk to the suspect. This morning, the officers entered the home to find the male suspect dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Now, the investigation moves to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office with the findings turned over to the 4th Judicial District for review.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will identify the suspect.

The streets impacted:



If you have not done so already, consider signing up for Peak Alerts from El Paso and Teller County emergency officials. You will receive notifications impacting your neighborhood or the entire region, to include police and fire activity, plus any weather-related information. Sign up here: elpasoteller911.org/246/Peak-Alerts.