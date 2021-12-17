Suspect arrested in connection to overnight shooting that left one man dead, another injured

DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in connection to an overnight shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, officers with the Denver Police Department were called out to the 1300 block of Stout Street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, both men, who had sustained gunshot wounds. The two were transported to the hospital. One of the men was pronounced dead Friday afternoon, while the second was treated and released from the hospital.

Following an investigation, Denver police identified Matthew Zhu, 29, as a suspect in the shooting.

A warrant was issued, and Zhu was arrested at a home in Arapahoe County. He is currently being held for investigation, according to Denver police. Final charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Medical Examiner's Office.