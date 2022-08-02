Suspect arrested for starting Utah wildfire was trying to burn spider, police say

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A suspect arrested for allegedly starting a wildfire in Utah is accused of starting the blaze by trying to burn a spider with a lighter.

The wildfire broke out near Provo Monday afternoon and was 10 percent contained as of Tuesday morning. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Cory Allan Martin, is now facing various charges including reckless burning.

Court documents state that Martin had found a spider on the mountain and was trying to burn the spider with a lighter. After he attempted to light the spider on fire, surrounding brush ignited and the fire spread very rapidly.

Deputies found drugs and paraphernalia in his belongings after he was arrested.

Utah Wildfire Info (operated by the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands) named it the "Springville Fire" and estimated it at 60 acres as of Tuesday morning.

There is no official word on structures being threatened or evacuation orders at this time.