Suspect arrested after allegedly killing person at quinceañera near Rifle

Posted at 1:57 PM, Apr 25, 2022
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old at a quinceañera celebration near Rifle on Sunday has been arrested.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office learned that a suspect from the shooting on Sunday had been arrested by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, identified as D’Antiago “Dante” Lazaro Dominguez-Lopez, was wanted in connection to the deadly shooting late Sunday night at a quinceañera celebration just outside of Rifle, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Both the victim — an 18-year-old man — and the suspect were at the party. The events that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to call the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 970-945-1377 ext. 1075.

The sheriff's office said this remains an active investigation and no other information is available.

