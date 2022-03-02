Suspect arrested after allegedly hitting Larimer County deputy in the face

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A suspect faces multiple charges after he allegedly hit a Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputy in the face and then ran away.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, a deputy with Larimer County stopped a car at City Park Avenue and W. Mulberry Street in Fort Collins for a traffic violation.

The deputy spoke with the female driver and male passenger before calling for a sheriff's office K-9 unit for assistance.

When the K-9 unit arrived, the dog conducted an open-air sniff around the car while the driver and passenger stood outside, the sheriff's office said. The dog's search resulted in probable cause for deputies to search the vehicle.

During that search, the passenger of the car ran toward a deputy and hit him in the face, the sheriff's office said. The officer fell and the suspect fled on foot. Other deputies pursued the man and used a Taser to stop him, the sheriff's office said. He was then taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as Uriah Keith Ward, 39, of Fort Collins. The female driver was released at the scene.

After a search of the car, deputies found suspected illegal narcotics and identification documents that did not belong to Ward.

The injured deputy was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to his face and knee.

Ward was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of:

-Second-degree assault on a peace officer

-Obstructing a peace officer

-Possession of drug paraphernalia

-Unlawful possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

-Criminal possession of one or more identification documents

After posting a $300 bond, he was released from jail on Tuesday.