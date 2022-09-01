Suspect allegedly stole $21K from unlocked car after watching bank customer make withdrawal, Denver police say

DENVER — Denver police say they believe a suspect watched a bank customer withdraw a large amount of cash, and then broke into the person's car and stole $21,000.

The Denver Police Department said on Aug. 17 around 5:15 p.m., a suspect walked into a Wells Fargo in Aurora and scouted the area. The suspect watched a customer make a large withdrawal and then followed the person to a 7-Eleven along the 4700 block of N. Tower Road, police said.

The suspect was driving a silver Ford Explorer with Colorado stolen rental plate AIEB61, police said.

Denver Police Department

At the 7-Eleven, the suspect left the rental car, opened the other person's unlocked car and allegedly stole $21,000 in cash, police said.

Anybody who witnessed this crime is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $2,000. The tip line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.