Suspect accused of domestic violence shot by Lafayette police

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A man wanted on multiple charges, including domestic violence, was shot by Lafayette police on Saturday night.

That evening, two plainclothes officers and two uniformed officers with the Lafayette Police Department contacted a person suspected of domestic violence along the 700 block of S. Lafayette Drive. In addition to domestic violence, he was also accused of menacing, third-degree assault, harassment, and violation of a protection order.

The suspect ran from officers, displayed a knife, and said he had a gun on him, according to police.

He was then "subsequently shot by one of the officers" around 11 p.m., the department said. No other details were available on what happened before the shooting.

The suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

The suspect will face additional charges, police said. He has only been identified as a 41-year-old man.

The Boulder Critical Incident Team will investigate this shooting. The officer who opened fire is on administrative leave, as is protocol.

No other information was available as of Monday morning.