Survey: Parents nervous about kids driving to school after a pandemic year off the roads

DENVER — People are back at the office, and in-person learning has returned this school year. That means more and more kids are driving to school themselves for the first time.

With that, the roads are more like normal after a pandemic year, and parents are nervous about it, according to a new survey.

Chevy worked with the Harris Poll to survey more than 1,000 parents of school-aged children.

Sixty-one percent of parents are concerned about their teen on the road because of lost practice time due to the pandemic, 78% worry when their child is on the road because other drivers seem more unsafe than before the pandemic and 73% say they notice more aggravated drivers on the road than before the pandemic.

"It's more important than ever to teach your kids basic safety behind the wheel," said Audrey McClelland, the founder of the lifestyle blog Momgenerations.com. "You really want to have those conversations with your teens. Sit them down and talk about safety — this is key. The number one cause of death among teens in the U.S. is a motor vehicle crash."

McClelland also said young drivers need to be especially aware of the traffic patterns and rules at their specific school because each school is different.

