Supply chain woes lead to pricy outdoor recreation products

DENVER (AP) — Millions of dollars of camping equipment and apparel are stuck on ships sitting in a harbor right now.

Problems in the global supply chain are creating headaches for businesses, and shoppers are dealing with long waits and higher prices.

Colorado Public Radio reports Coloradans should be prepared to pay more for gear for the foreseeable future.

That's because these days, there are hiccups on every step of the supply chain.

For example, a COVID-19 case could shut down a port in Asia. When it finally opens, there's a backlog at the U.S. ports.

And there might not be enough workers to move the cargo after it’s unloaded.