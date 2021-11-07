Watch
Supply chain woes lead to pricy outdoor recreation products

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - In this May 18, 2020 file photo, Gus Promollo delivers an order into a customer's trunk at Dick's Sporting Goods in Paramus, N.J. At home workouts and outdoor athletic activities are shaping up to be good business for Dick’s Sporting Goods. The retailer’s second-quarter results easily beat Wall Street’s expectations, Wednesday, Aug. 26, as consumers continue to focus on health and wellness while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
DENVER (AP) — Millions of dollars of camping equipment and apparel are stuck on ships sitting in a harbor right now.

Problems in the global supply chain are creating headaches for businesses, and shoppers are dealing with long waits and higher prices.

Colorado Public Radio reports Coloradans should be prepared to pay more for gear for the foreseeable future.

That's because these days, there are hiccups on every step of the supply chain.

For example, a COVID-19 case could shut down a port in Asia. When it finally opens, there's a backlog at the U.S. ports.

And there might not be enough workers to move the cargo after it’s unloaded.

