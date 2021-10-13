Supply chain issues put 'fear factor' into Halloween shopping

LITTLETON, Colo. — An iconic Halloween staple in Littleton has mostly averted a crisis, while the "fear factor" remains for others in the industry.

"If they don't get their stuff, it could really tank the economy because they wont have product," said Greg Reinke, co-owner and founder of Reinke Brothers, a Halloween and costume mega-store in Littleton.

Reinke said while his store has faced fewer impacts from the economy's supply chain issues, some of his counterparts are struggling.

"I've been to several of the costume stores, a few of the competitors, and they don't have near what they normally do," he said. "When I order back in January, I get it shipped immediately. I don't wait until August or September. I get in January or February, so I was ahead of the curve because of that."

ABC News has cited COVID-19 as the cause for disruptions at factories and shipping ports, which in turn has led to a spike in shipping costs and a lag in shipments.

"Before COVID, a container cost $1,300 to ship. Now, it's $13,000 per container," Reinke said.

Reinke added that the most troubling part of the circumstances are that additional costs will be placed on the consumer to mitigate the strain.

"You're going to see prices on all kinds of things go through the roof," he said.

