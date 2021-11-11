Supply chain issues impact Daddy Bruce Thanksgiving meal giveaway

DENVER – This year, due to supply chain issues, organizers for the Daddy Bruce Randolph Thanksgiving Feed A Family event will change the way they help families in need of a holiday meal.

“The stores were unable to get supplies that they normally would have and their shelves are not full right now. So, basically, what we’ve done is purchase gift cards in the same amount that we asked in donations,” said Rev. Ronald Wooding, executive director of the Daddy Bruce Legacy Foundation.

The Daddy Bruce Thanksgiving dinner baskets, named for the man nicknamed Denver’s “unofficial mayor,” has been a community staple for nearly 60 years.

This year, the Epworth foundation behind the dinner has a goal of feeding 7,500 families. According to the foundation, just 500 of those families will get dinner and the rest will get a gift card to buy their own.

The foundation said it costs abut $35 to feed a family of four.

Wooding said even though this year will be challenge, they are still planning to move forward with the community’s help.

“We didn’t want to stop and leave families without any support and so we chose to do the gift cards instead. We are still accepting donations,” Wooding said.

To donate or nominate a family in need of a meal or gift card this Thanksgiving, click here.