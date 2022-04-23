Watch
Superior store becomes first Starbucks in Colorado to back union

Employees voted 12-2 to form union; elections set at more shops in state
Gene J. Puskar/AP
This is the Starbucks logo on a sign outside a downtown Pittsburgh Starbucks, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 9:46 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 23:47:20-04

Workers at a Starbucks store in Superior voted Friday to form a union, making it the first Starbucks store in Colorado to back unionizing and the 27th nationally.

Employees of the coffee-shop giant across the country have been petitioning to hold elections since December when workers at Buffalo, N.Y., stores approved the first unions.

Elections are scheduled at six more Colorado stores, including ones in Colorado Springs and Denver. Those ballots will be counted in May and June.

A National Labor Relations Board employee counted the ballots cast by the Superior employees. The vote was 12-2 with one ballot voided. Thirty employees were eligible to vote.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.

