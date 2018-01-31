Super blue blood moon and more: 5 Things to Know for Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.

1. Super blue blood moon

A rare lunar trifecta of a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse is happening this morning. NASA is covering the celestial event live here.

2. Castle Rock considers lifting pit bull ban

The town of Castle Rock will consider lifting a ban on pit bulls. If you'd like to voice your opinion on the Castle Rock measure, there will be a town hall meeting Wednesday.

3. Trump warns of immigration dangers in State of the Union

Addressing a deeply divided nation, President Donald Trump called for a “new American moment” of unity Tuesday night and challenged lawmakers to make good on long-standing promises to fix a dangerously fractured immigration system, warning of evil outside forces seeking to undermine the nation’s way of life.

4. Decision to release Nunes memo could be made Wednesday

President Donald Trump has told aides he wants a memo alleging the FBI abused its surveillance tools released as quickly as possible. A decision to release the memo could come as early as Wednesday.

5. Cold front moves in

A cold front moves in and temperatures will cool into the upper 40s and low 50s on Wednesday. There will be some light snow to the northern and central mountains starting tomorrow afternoon. A wintry mix of flurries and freezing drizzle is likely on the plains Wednesday night into early Thursday and that should make for an icy drive Thursday morning.