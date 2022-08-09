Summit County teacher accused of multiple counts of sexual assault on child

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A middle school physical education teacher in Summit County was arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault on a child.

On Oct. 27, 2021, the Summit School District reached out to the Summit County Sheriff's Office to report allegations of a teacher's sexual misconduct with female students at Summit Middle School, located at 158 School Road in Frisco. The teacher, identified as Leonard Alan Grams, 60, is a physical education and project initiative teacher, according to the sheriff's office.

Based on the initial investigation, school district officials claimed that from Sept. 30 through Oct. 24, multiple female students at Summit Middle School made seven reports of alleged sexual misconduct by Grams. The girls said he had "inappropriately engaged in unlawful sexual contact with the victims during class activities," according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office secured a search warrant, where investigators gathered hundreds of pages of documents and conducted interviews with victims, their parents, witnesses, school district officials, Grams, and others.

After this investigation, an arrest warrant was issued and included five counts of sex assault on a child and three counts of sex assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

Grams turned himself in on Aug. 9, according to the sheriff's office.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call Det. Sgt. Mark Gafari at 970-423-8960.

No other details are available as this is an active investigation.