Submit art for Transgender Day of Visibility celebration

DENVER — Community organizations are seeking art submissions as part of a celebration for Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31.

The Center on Colfax is partnering with the Denver Element and the Transgender Center of the Rockies for a virtual art gallery and live show.

“We're going to be having art, poetry, get written pieces up on a website, which is going to be organized by the Transgender Center of the Rockies, and then we will also be doing a live event starting at 6 p.m. on Twitch,” said Sable Schultz, the manager for Transgender Services at the Center on Colfax.

Transgender Day of Visibility celebrates the lives, achievements, and experiences of those who identify as transgender or gender diverse.

“I think it's super important for those folks that are able to be out and to be visible, to be willing to put themselves out there to take up that space. Our visibility, any one of our visibility, helps to make room for everybody else to be their authentic selves,” Schultz said.

Art, video, and music submissions are being accepted through March 16.

You can find out more about the event and The Center on Colfax by visiting this web page.