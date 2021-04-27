Stunning photos of the Super Pink Moon in Colorado and around the world

DENVER – We were lucky enough here in Colorado across most of the state to have clear enough skies to take a gander at the first “supermoon” of 2021 – the Super Pink Moon.

The moon appeared to be bigger and brighter than normal because it was about 25,000 miles closer to the earth than it typically is. The peak occurred just after 9:30 p.m. MT Monday but will be visible into Wednesday morning.

Here are a few photos of the Super Pink Moon captured by photographers in Colorado and across the country and world:

Lars Leber Photography/Discover Colorado Through Your Photos "Colorado Springs Moonrise

Taken this evening from the hills on the west side of town. By the time the moon was finally visible through the thick clouds, it was a lot higher in the sky. I took the liberty to move it back down into the frame."

Rod Ney/Discover Colorado Through Your Photos "Kind of cloudy tonight but I got a shot of the elusive Pink Super Moon. I couldn't get a clear shot so I had a little fun with the editing."

The Associated Press The full moon seen from Quezon city, Philippines on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. This moon is a supermoon, meaning it appears larger than an average full moon because it is nearer the closest point of its orbit to Earth. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

The Associated Press The moon rises over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. This moon is a supermoon, meaning it appears larger than an average full moon because it is nearer the closest point of its orbit to Earth. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

The Associated Press A couple watch the moon rise from from a park, Monday, April 26, 2021, in New Albany, Ind. This moon is a supermoon, meaning it appears larger than an average full moon because it is nearer the closest point of its orbit to Earth. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Associated Press A jet is silhouetted by the rising moon as it approaches Louisville International Airport, Monday, April 26, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. This moon is a supermoon, meaning it appears larger than an average full moon because it is nearer the closest point of its orbit to Earth. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Associated Press The moon rises through cloud over County Hall in London, Monday, April 26, 2021. This moon is a supermoon, meaning it appears larger than an average full moon because it nearer the closest point of its orbit to Earth. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

