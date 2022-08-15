Student stabbed multiple times at Jefferson High School in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A student at Jefferson High School in Greeley was stabbed multiple times Monday morning.

The stabbing occurred in a school hallway around 11:40 a.m. as students were going on their lunch break.

Parents were notified and the school was placed on lockdown status, officials said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are listed as “stable.” Their exact condition is not known, but they are expected to survive, officials said in an update.

The suspect, also a student, was taken into custody without incident and transported to Platte Valley Youth Services, a juvenile intake facility. They ran from the school after the stabbing and were taken into custody around 1:30 p.m., according to an email sent to parents by the school district.

The suspect has been charged with first-degree assault and interference with staff/faculty/students, according to Greeley police.

Additional information about the victim and suspect will not be released due to their age, police said.

There is no ongoing threat, and no one else was injured.

There was not a school resource officer (SRO) on campus at the time of the incident. District officials said they do have an SRO assigned to Jefferson High School. It's unclear at this time where the SRO was when the stabbing first occurred.

A spokesperson for the school district said the Greeley Police Department provides SROs to its campuses. Denver7 has reached out to Greeley PD for more information on where the SRO was prior to the stabbing.

Greeley PD is handling the investigation, and the school district said there will be increased security on campus beginning Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released