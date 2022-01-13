Student facing charges for bringing gun to Roncalli STEM Academy in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo student was taken into custody after authorities said he had a gun on him at Roncalli STEM Academy.
A teacher at the school contacted a City of Pueblo Police Department school resource officer about a student with a handgun at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the department.
The school resource officer immediately made contact with the student and discovered he did have a handgun in his possession, police said.
The juvenile student was booked into the Pueblo Youth Center on charges of possession of a handgun by a juvenile and possession of a weapon on school grounds.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or make an anonymous tip with Pueblo Crime Stoppers (719) 542-7867 or online.