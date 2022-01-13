Student facing charges for bringing gun to Roncalli STEM Academy in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo student was taken into custody after authorities said he had a gun on him at Roncalli STEM Academy.

A teacher at the school contacted a City of Pueblo Police Department school resource officer about a student with a handgun at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the department.

The school resource officer immediately made contact with the student and discovered he did have a handgun in his possession, police said.

The juvenile student was booked into the Pueblo Youth Center on charges of possession of a handgun by a juvenile and possession of a weapon on school grounds.