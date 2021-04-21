Student arrested after multiple threats reported at Ralston Valley High School

ARVADA, Colo. — A Ralston Valley High School student has been arrested after multiple anonymous reports of violence were sent to the school’s Safe to Tell program over the last two days.

The school resource officer (SRO) received six reports at approximately 12:50 p.m. Monday indicating violence was going to take place at the school. The school was secured and inspected while the threats were investigated.

On Tuesday around 10 a.m., the SRO received four more anonymous reports through Safe to Tell.

The Attorney General’s Office and the Arvada Police Department, with the assistance of school staff and faculty, tracked down a female juvenile suspected of being involved. She was taken into custody.

The student was arrested on the school campus. She’s facing a charge of interference with staff, faculty or students of an educational institution.

Preliminary investigations indicate none of the threats reported through Safe to Tell were credible.

