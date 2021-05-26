Struggling with mental health? These resources in Colorado and beyond can help.

DENVER – Colorado health officials at Children’s Hospital for the first time declared a pediatric mental health state of emergency across the state on Tuesday.

The crisis, health officials said, has been rearing its head for years, but was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic as kids were forced to isolate from their peers, learn from home and experience life in an overall different way.

The hospital has seen a 90% increase in demand for behavioral health treatment in the past two years, according to a Children’s Hospital Colorado news release; Children’s CEO, Jena Hausmann, said the hospital’s emergency transport team is seeing three-to-four suicide attempts each week.

"Despite things getting better in terms of COVID-19, kids have dealt with chronic stress for the past year that has interrupted their development," Dr. Jena Glover said. "Now kids are asked to be starting back into life again, they don't have the resources to do that, they're burnt out and they feel so behind they don't know how to catch up."

If your or someone you know is struggling with mental health, we’ve put together this list of resources to help you find someone to talk to.

CALL AND TEXT:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1 (800) 273-8255

Colorado Crisis Services: 1 (844) 493-8255

The Pediatric Mental Health Institute: (720)-777-6200

WALK-IN SITES:

Aurora: 2206 Victor St., Aurora, CO 80045

Boulder: 3180 Airport Road, Boulder, CO 80301

Colorado Springs: 115 S. Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Colorado Springs: 6071 E. Woodmen Rd. Ste. 135, Colorado Springs, CO 80923

Denver: 4353 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO 80220

Fort Collins: 1217 Riverside Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80524

Grand Junction: 515 28 3/4 Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81501

Greeley: 928 12th St., Greeley, CO 80631

Lakewood: 12055 W. 2nd Place, Lakewood, CO 80228

Littleton: 6509 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, CO 80120

Montrose: 300 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose, CO 81401

Pueblo: 1310 Chinook Lane, Pueblo, CO 81001

Westminster: 2551 W. 84th Ave., Westminster, CO 80031

Wheat Ridge: 4643 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

APPS:

Jason Foundation: A Friend Asks. The app on Android and iOS features information on suicide prevention training.

MY3: The app is targeted at those who feel suicidal or severely depressed.

ASK & Prevent Suicide: The app on Android and iOS is a helpful resource that lists warning signs, among other useful information.

HELP Prevent Suicide: The app on iOS has a simple interface and is a good resource for anybody who feels like they may need to talk.

Stay Alive: The app in Android and iOs is packed full of information and tools to help you stay safe in crisis.