Structure fire in Silverton's historic downtown damages 2 businesses

SILVERTON, Colo. — Some good luck and strong firefighting stopped a structure fire in the Silverton Historic District from spreading to other businesses on Friday morning.

The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said firefighters with San Juan Fire and Rescue Authority had been preparing for an annual street wash since 4 a.m. when Fred Fasching, one of the volunteer firefighters, noticed a plume of smoke near the intersection of Greene Street and 12th Street around 6:35 a.m.

Fasching alerted San Juan County Sheriff Bruce Conrad, who rode his motorcycle to the intersection and confirmed that Eagles Nest Leathers at 1152 Greene St. was fully engulfed, according to the OEM.

San Juan County Office of Emergency Management

By a stroke of luck, the firefighters were just a few blocks away and were able to respond quickly, extinguishing the fire by 8:45 a.m.

The shop had extensive smoke, water and fire damage, the OEM said. K&C Traders, which is adjacent to the store, also had extensive smoke and water damage.

“As a fire chief, I want to say I couldn't be more proud of my crew and extend our condolences to all of those affected by this fire,” said Fire Chief Gilbert Archuleta.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.