After strong storms ripped through Weld County, some schools close Friday amid damage, power outages

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A strong storm that moved through Weld County has caused several power outages and school closures Friday morning.

The storm crashed around the county around 3:30 and 4 a.m. Residents have reported damage around Keenesburg.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service said it did not appear that a tornado formed in the area, however there was a lot of rain, hail and wind.

School has been canceled at Hoff Elementary, Weld Central Middle School, and Weld Central High School due to the damage and ongoing power outage.

Other schools in the area — including Hudson Elementary, Lochbuie Elementary, Meadow Ridge Elementary, and Cardinal Community Academy — will stay on their normal schedule.

Online Innovation students should continue with their learning, according to Weld Central Middle School. Those without power will be excused.

This is a developing story and will be updated.