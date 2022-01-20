Stretch of westbound I-270 closed in Adams County due to fatal crash

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A fatal crash along westbound I-270 just after I-76 and before I-25 in Adams County has closed down all westbound lanes of the highway.

Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol said the crash, which involves multiple vehicles, happened at 4:14 a.m. The exact number is not known, but Lewis said at least three cars crashed. It's not yet clear if they were all involved in one crash or two separate crashes.

Lewis said one person died at the scene. Another person was transported to a hospital.

No details were immediately available on the crash.

To get around the crash, take I-76 and go either eastbound or westbound. As of 5:40 a.m., the best alternate route is taking westbound I-70 to northbound I-25. Drivers on westbound I-270 can use westbound I-76 to Pecos, and then turn around to come back eastbound unless they are headed to southbound I-25. In this case, use westbound I-76 to southbound I-25.

Eastbound lanes of I-270 are slow as traffic passes the crash in the westbound lanes.