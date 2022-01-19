Stray piece of metal leads to crash on I-25 near Larkspur, two lanes blocked

DENVER — Two right lanes of northbound I-25 are closed near Larkspur after several cars hit a piece of metal and a semi-truck overturned.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the crash just after 9 p.m. on I-25 north between the exit for Upper Lake Gulch Road and Spruce Mountain Road.

Colorado State Patrol said there was a piece of stray metal on the road, and several cars hit it.

A semi-truck also overturned during the incident.

CSP said one of the vehicles involved in the crash was reported stolen, so troopers are also investigating that aspect of the incident.

CSP did not provide a total number of vehicles involved.

One person is being medically evaluated, but details on the severity of the injuries were not provided.

