Strange incident involving peeper near DU prompts warning

DENVER — Officials at the University of Denver are warning students and staff about a bizarre incident that has Denver Police investigating.

According to a campus safety advisory sent out Wednesday, an unknown man was seen peeping into a house near campus.

The release states the man entered through the backyard of the house located in the 2500 block of South Race Street and then flipped the breakers, causing the home to lose power.

The advisory implies the man cut the power to the home in an attempt to lure the residents outside. It’s not clear if any of the home’s occupants encountered the peeper.

Denver Police were called shortly after the incident and searched the area for the man, but they were unable to locate him.

Police are still investigating and encourage area residents to call them immediately if they have information related to this incident.

