Storms prompt flash flood warnings, flood advisories in northern Colorado

Storms are rolling across Colorado on Thursday afternoon, sparking some flash flood warnings and flood advisories.

Denver7 is tracking the current warnings and the areas they impact. Click here for our interactive radar.

1:41 p.m. | A strong thunderstorm will impact north-central Weld County until 2:15 p.m. A storm was detected moving about 15 mph east. It was about 5 miles north of Purcell and 22 miles northeast of Greeley. Nickle-sized hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Make sure to secure loose objects. The storm will bring torrential downpours and possible localized flooding.

1:20 p.m. | The Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority (LETA) has upgraded a stationary storm to a high-impact flood event, with up to 2 inches of rain expected. The biggest concern is west of Masonville to north of Drake, according to LETA. A flash flood warning is in effect for east-central Larimer County until 3:45 p.m.

This includes creeks, streams, gulches, roads and low-lying areas around Masonville, Horsetooth Mountain, southeastern parts of the Cameron Peak Fire burn area, Moondance Way, Stringtown Gulch, Big Bear, Lower Buckhorn on County Road 27 above Masonville, and Storm Mountain.

12:54 p.m. | A flash flood warning is in effect until 3:45 p.m. for east-central Larimer County. A doppler located thunderstorms with heavy rain. Between 1-1.25 inches have fallen on the area, with another inch possible. Flash flooding is either happening or expected to happen soon, according to NWS, and this storm could become life-threatening for those who don't take proper precautions.

12:42 p.m. | A flash flood warning is in effect until 3:45 p.m. for northeastern Grand County after a doppler identified a thunderstorm and heavy rain. Flash flooding has either started or will shortly, according to the NWS. The affected area includes: Rocky Mountain National Park west entrance, Green Mountain in Rocky Mountain National Park, North Inlet in Grand Lake, Columbine Lake, rising water in the Colorado River along River Road, Lower Stillwater Creek and Stillwater Pass.

This heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the East Troublesome burn area, the NWS said.

12:22 p.m. | A flood advisory is in effect until 1:45 p.m. for north-central Colorado, including Grand County. Minor flooding is possible.

3:26 a.m. | The risk of flash flooding on Colorado's four major burn scars — Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, CalWood and Williams Fork — remains limited on Thursday, according to the NWS. Local heavy rain is possible. This threat will not carry into Friday or Saturday.