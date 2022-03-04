Storms expected to bring rain, snow to Colorado plains this weekend; significant snow in mountains

DENVER – After temperatures reached the 60s and 70s in Denver this week, Colorado is in store for a few days of storms that will drop temperatures significantly and bring widespread snow to northeast Colorado.

The National Weather Service in Boulder has issued winter weather advisories for the northern and central mountains, Larimer, Weld, Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick and Phillips counties.

The advisory goes into effect for the mountains on Friday afternoon and will go into effect Friday night and early Saturday for the Front Range foothills and plains. The advisories will be in effect until Sunday evening and Monday morning in the mountains, Sunday morning in the foothills and Saturday afternoon on the plains.

The National Weather Service said the I-70 corridor between Golden and Vail, and the mountains north of there, should expected 10-20 inches of snow with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The foothills and Fort Collins-Greeley area should see 3-5 inches of snow with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour, while the plains further east should expect 1-3 inches of snow with similar wind gusts from the initial storm.

Updated snowfall totals for this weekend (this evening through Monday morning) as a series of storms bring periods of snow across our area. Be alert for slick roads tonight and Saturday morning, then again on Sunday #cowx pic.twitter.com/1VrU0HDLJa — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 4, 2022

The Mosquito Range and Sawatch Mountains should see 6-12 inches of snow, with wind gusts up to 55 mph. For the Elkhead and Park Mountains and the Flat Tops, 8 to 16 inches of snow is expected along with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

The first storm will likely bring rain to begin with to the metro area. The precipitation is expected to start late Friday and continue overnight, switching to a wintry mix and then snow sometime early Saturday as another cold front arrives.

Snow was falling in the mountains on the east side of the Continental Divide early Friday afternoon and is expected to continue on and off for most of the weekend.

There was still some uncertainty Friday morning, according to the NWS, as to exactly where the storms set up and how much snow they will drop, though forecasters were leaning toward the model that shows moderate-to-heavy snow over northeastern Colorado.

The forecast discussion Friday morning said there could be heavy bands of snow early Saturday over the northeast plains in a line from Greeley to Akron that could produce at least 2 inches of snow quickly, and up to 6 inches under heavier bands.

But there is expected to be a pause in snow Saturday afternoon and evening on the plains, though the mountains should continue to see precipitation.

Another trough is expected to come through the area Saturday night, bringing more widespread snow and higher snow ratios, the NWS said. Most of the plains, including the metro area, should see 2-6 inches from the second round of snow, while the mountains could see up to another foot of snow, according to the NWS.

For the multi-day cycle, the highest totals are expected in the mountains from Steamboat Springs south through Summit County and down toward Aspen and southwestern Colorado, where 10-20 inches of snow could fall.

The latest models from the NWS show 4-6 inches in the Denver area, 6-10 inches in the foothills, and 1-3 inches for the eastern plains, with the higher totals further north.

The snow is expected to end overnight Sunday into Monday in the metro area, but roads could still be slick Monday morning for the commute, and road conditions could deteriorate over the weekend in the mountains.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said Friday the mountain passes could see treacherous road conditions and that the snow will create "tricky" driving conditions in the metro area. CDOT said people heading up to ski should take extra time on both ends of the drive.

Northeast Colorado will see a break from the snow on Tuesday and warmer temperatures for a couple of days. But early models show more possible snow between Wednesday and Friday accompanied by an arctic airmass that could drop temperatures near or below zero, according to early forecasts.

“It’s too early to speculate on exact amounts but it could be a healthy snowfall,” NWS forecasters wrote in Friday’s forecast discussion.

Statewide snowpack was 92% of median Friday ahead of the storms, with seven of the eight river basins below median levels. The Gunnison basin was at 105% of median Friday, while four of the other basins were above 90% of median levels for this time of the season.

NRCS/USDA Colorado snowpack as of March 3, 2022.

Nearly 92% of the state is seeing moderate or worse drought, and 57% of the state is experiencing severe drought or worse. Eight percent of the state – along the southern border and in northwestern Moffat County – is experiencing extreme drought conditions.

Denver7 will continue to provide updates as we track this storm into and through the weekend.