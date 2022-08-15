Storm blog: Threat of flooding continues Monday afternoon into the evening

Scattered and slow-moving storms will increase the risk of flash floods for parts of Colorado beginning Monday afternoon through the late-night hours.

The morning's sunshine and temperatures in the 80s will give way to scattered and slow-moving storms sometime between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., according to local meteorologists.

At the maximum, one-hour rain rates may reach 2.5 inches and three-hour rain rates may reach close to 3.5 inches in some spots.

Denver7 will update this blog with the latest on this storm's movements.

Monday, Aug. 15

8:35 p.m. | HIGHWAY REOPENED | I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero is back open.

6:04 p.m. | STREET FLOODING | Street flooding at Quincy and Parker in Aurora caused several accidents and made the intersection impassible. Police are on scene and have closed the area to traffic.

Rob Harris/KMGH

5:23 p.m. | FLASH FLOOD WARNING | The Basalt Mountain and Lake Christine Fire burn area are under a flash flood warning until 7:15 p.m., according to the Pitkin County Regional Dispatch Center.

5:18 p.m. | HIGHWAY CLOSURE | I-70 is completely shutdown between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero due to a flash flood warning. The interstate will remain closed until the flash flood warning is lifted, which is expected to end at 8 p.m., according to CDOT. The closure could be extended if the warning continues or if a flash flood occurs.

5:06 p.m. | FLASH FLOOD WARNING | Parts of Eagle County and Garfield County around I-70 are under a flash flood warning until 8 p.m.

4:59 p.m. | FLASH FLOOD WARNING | A flash flood warning is now in effect for communities north of Peyton in El Paso County until 8 p.m.

4:30 p.m. | ROAD REOPEN | Highway 34 and County Road 43 in Larimer County have both reopened, according to the sheriff's office. Streamside Drive remains closed at CR 43.

4:24 p.m. | WATER DAMAGE ON ROAD | Colorado Department of Transportation crews are investigating water damage on US 6 between Eagle-Vail and Dowd Canyon. The highway is closed due to "accelerating damage to the roadway at Mile Point 173.8," CDOT said. In an update, the department said the highway will remain closed overnight.

CDOT

Crews are working to find where the water is coming from and how to repair the damage.

Drivers should use I-70 as an alternate route.

4:21 p.m. | ROAD CLOSURE | The Aurora Police Department said the intersections of Parker and Quincy, and Dartmouth and Chambers are both flooding. The water on the road is making it impassible, police said. There are multiple crashes due to the conditions.

4:08 p.m. | ROAD CLOSURE | County Road 106 in Elbert County is closed beginning at County Road 13 and continuing west to about two miles east of County Road 5. This does not impact any addresses, but drivers will need to find alternate routes, according to the county's office of emergency management.

4:08 p.m. | DELAYED RELEASE FROM SCHOOL | Cherry Creek Schools said it is holding 6th-9th students for a delayed release. Elementary students already left for the day. Parents can go to the school to pick up their children, but there are no bus services.

4 p.m. | FLASH FLOOD WARNING | A flash flood warning has been issued for part of El Paso County west of Peyton until 7 p.m.

3:52 p.m. | LONE TREE UPDATE | The City of Lone Tree says street flooding is occurring around the city, including Park Meadows Drive between Yosemite and Acres Garden. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect here until 6:15 p.m. Winds may reach 60 mph with one-inch hail.

3:52 p.m. | SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING | A severe thunderstorm warning covers Strasburg, Bennett, and Watkins until 4:30 p.m. This storm has 70 mph wind gusts.

3:47 p.m. | FLASH FLOOD WARNING | A flash flood warning for Centennial, Parker and Foxfield is in place until 6:45 p.m.

3:37 p.m. | IMPACTS IN PARKER | Parker police say 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail has been reported in the town. Residents may see damage to roofs, cars, house sidings and trees.

3:28 p.m. | SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 4:15 p.m. for Centennial, Castle Rock and Parker. This warning effects almost 700,000 people.

Faith Betts Brewer | Posted in Discover Colorado Through Your Photos Castle Rock, Aug. 15, 2022 storm

3:26 p.m. | FLASH FLOOD WARNING | A flash flood warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m. for Cortez.

3:16 p.m. | FLASH FLOOD WARNING | The NWS has issued a flash flood warning for part of Douglas County, including Castle Pines, Lone Tree, Louviers and Sedalia until 6:15 p.m. This warning impacts about 163,000 people.

The NWS said rainfall rates in Douglas County are 1-2 inches in 15 minutes.

3:12 p.m. | FLASH FLOOD WARNING | A flash flood warning will continue for the area around De Beque on the western slope until 4 p.m., according to the NWS.

3 p.m. | DANGEROUS FLOODING IN GLEN HAVEN | The Estes Park Emergency Communications Center says "dangerous flooding" is happening around Glen Haven, including County Road 43 to Drake.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said it has not received any reports of injuries or damage as of now. Water is over the road on County Road 43.

2:42 p.m. | ROAD CLOSURE | Highway 34 westbound is now closed at mile point 85 just west of Loveland due to "safety concerns" amid storms. The closure is between County Road 27 and County Road 29. In addition, Highway 34 eastbound is closed between Dy Gulch Road and Forest Service Road 4031.

2:27 p.m. | DANGEROUS FLOODING IN ESTES PARK | The Estes Park Emergency Communications Center says dangerous flooding is happening around Streamside Drive northeast of Estes Park and Glen Haven. Residents should seek higher ground now.

2:15 p.m. | FLASH FLOOD WARNING | The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has issued a flash flood warning for the Glen Haven, Drake and Cedar Cove area due to a storm cell that has produced "periodic surges of water" around the community. Residents may need to leave or climb to a higher location if conditions worse, the sheriff's office said. The NWS said Drake is seeing rainfall rates of about 2.5 inches per hour.

National Weather Service

This flash flood warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m. Monday and includes The Retreat, Miller Fork, and Black Creek. It also includes Highway 24 between Estes Park and Loveland.

1:56 p.m. | NE COLORADO FLOOD THREATS | Eastern Washington and Yuma counties have an increased likelihood for heavy rainfall overnight, according to the Colorado Water Conservation Board's Colorado Flood Threat Bulletin. Local totals may reach 5 inches.

1:45 p.m. | RED CROSS READY | The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming said it is monitoring the flood threats today and has volunteers ready to help if its government partners request it.

12:30 p.m. | CURRENT FORECAST | Long periods of rain on Monday will increase the risk of flash floods for parts of eastern Colorado, including recent burn scar areas and the Front Range, the National Weather Service forecasted Monday morning.

Two flood watches are currently in effect:



Front Range, Park County and Palmer Divide — including the burn scars for the Cameron Peak Fire, CalWood Fire, Williams Fork Fire, and northeastern portions of East Troublesome Fire — from 1 p.m. to midnight Fremont, Teller, Lake, Chaffee, and El Paso counties from 1 p.m. until midnight



At the maximum, one-hour rain rates may reach 2.5 inches and three-hour rain rates may reach close to 3.5 inches in some spots. Flooding is possible in urban locations, including low-lying areas, roads, gulches and small streams. In higher terrain, mudflows and debris slides are likely, according to the Colorado Water Conservation Board's Colorado Flood Threat Bulletin released Monday.

Colorado's burn scars may be impacted by these heavy rains.

Click here for the full story.