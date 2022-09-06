Stolen construction truck taken on a joyride, leaves behind trail of damaged vehicles, building

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — A stolen construction truck was taken for a joyride across Denver, leaving behind a trail of damage and questions.

What is typically a quiet Federal Heights neighborhood — with signs posted all around reminding people of the 20 m.p.h speed limit — was shaken up after a loud crash around 3 a.m. on Aug 31. Two cars that were parked in front of a home were damaged, with one deemed a total loss.

Both cars belonged to Timothy, who asked Denver7 to not to use his last name. He said the most shocking part was when he looked back at surveillance video of the incident.

"You know, it kind of blew my mind. I had, of course, I didn't have any expectation of seeing that," Timothy said. "I assumed that there would be no resolution to the story, because that's how that usually goes. Once I saw that truck, I knew there was there had to be more to the story."

He took it upon himself to do some digging. It turns out he was not the only victim.

A post on NextDoor helped Timothy put more of the pieces together. He found out the truck also damaged the SmartStop Self Storage in Denver.

The fastest route between those two areas is about a 16 minute drive — a little over 7 miles.

Timothy believes he knows who the truck belongs to.

"I just went to the internet and started looking for Denver roofing and delivery companies. And I wound up calling one that said, "Hey, something happened last night. There was an incident in which one of our trucks was stolen,"" he said.

Denver police could not confirm the company's name or release many details because it is still an active investigation. Officers did tells Denver7 the suspect has not been charged at this time.

"I don't have any idea how easy it is to start or drive that kind of vehicle. So those are all the questions that are still out there that, that I'm really anxious to find out," said Timothy.

While he has figured out some of this puzzle so far, he's hoping the suspect will be held accountable.

"We'd really like to find out what, you know, who this is, if they have a connection to the company at all, because we'd like to be made whole," he said.