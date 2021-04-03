Still haven't received your stimulus payment? You aren't alone. Many on federal benefits continue waiting

DENVER -- Stimulus payments started going out about three weeks ago. Roughly 127 million payments were sent out within the first two weeks, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

However, many who receive Social Security or other federal benefits continue waiting on their payment.

This is the case for Beverly Mares, who receives social security and was relying on the latest stimulus payment to help her make ends meet.

"I'm just waiting. Waiting, waiting, waiting, playing the waiting game which we shouldn't have to wait this long," she said.

She received the two previous payments without issue, directly into her bank account, but this time has been different.

"This one is taking quite a bit longer and it's caused a lot of problems not only for me but for a lot of people I live with," said Mares.

The delay in stimulus payments to those receiving federal benefits stemmed from a delay in the sharing of recipient contact information between the Social Security Administration and the IRS.

The U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means recently sent a letter to both the SSA and IRS asking they share that information with each other so those receiving federal benefits get their stimulus payments as soon as possible.

In a release the Department of Treasury said the IRS projects social security and other federal beneficiaries will receive their stimulus payments by April 7.

It's a day Mares is anxiously waiting on.

"I had to call a few places and tell them my payment is going to be late. I didn't want to get those big late charges tacked on," she said.

If you would like to check on the status of your stimulus payment, you can do so through the IRS' Get My Payment Tool.