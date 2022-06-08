Steve Berry discusses latest novel 'The Omega Factor'

DENVER — International best-selling author Steve Barry promises to keep readers hooked with his latest stand-alone thriller "The Omega Factor."

Berry is the New York Times and #1 internationally bestselling author of sixteen Cotton Malone novels, five stand-alone thrillers, and several works of short fiction, and has sold over 25 million books in print, which have been translated into over 40 languages.

Denver7’s Shannon Ogden spoke with the author about his latest book in which he introduces a new character trying to uncover a mystery spanning thousands of years, and the power struggle between a secret order of nuns and the Vatican itself.

