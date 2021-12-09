Step inside Denver’s Willy Wonka-themed dessert store

DENVER — As a part of the Denver7+ special "Colorado Creativity," Denver7 reporter Jason Gruenauer is showcasing some of the more interesting and unique ways that Coloradans express their creativity.

If you’ve ever wanted to experience the unique and oddball treats from the classic "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” chef Ian Kleinman has built the closest possible alternative.

“We’re a Willy Wonka-themed dessert store,” Kleinman said.

He opened "The Inventing Room" as a catering company in 2009, and grew it into a brick and mortar location near Sloan’s Lake. The shop specializes in one-of-a-kind desserts made in one-of-a-kind ways.

“We do some crazy presentations,” he said. “A lot of stuff is made to order right in front of the guest so they can see the process from start to fruition.”

That process includes blowtorches to toast sweet toppings, to liquid nitrogen to make ice cream in seconds.

“You walk out of here not only full of sweets but with a little science lesson as well,” Kleinman said.

Also on the menu are freeze-dried skittles and candy cane space foam, made of liquid nitrogen frozen peppermint whipped cream.

“Seeing people's eyes light up when you make the items in front of them, that always stayed in my head,” the owner and head chef said.

The goal, according to Kleinman, is to be memorable, fun, and creative. You could even call it - sweet.

“Be the company that people go to for something a little bit crazy,” he said. “That fun place people can go and forget about stuff for a little bit. Get together and have a good time.”

The Inventing Room is doing ticketed events for guests, and also have an online candy shop. You can find more information on https://inventing-room.com.