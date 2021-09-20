'Step down Tay!': Hundreds of students walk out, call on DPS board director Tay Anderson to resign

DENVER – Hundreds of Denver students walked out of class Monday to call on embattled Denver Public Schools board director Tay Anderson to resign after an independent report into sexual misconduct allegations found he had flirtatious social media contact with a DPS student and made coercive and intimidating social media posts toward witnesses in the past.

Chanting “Hey hey, ho ho, Tay Anderson has got to go!” “Step down Tay!” “Tay, Tay, stay away!” among other profanity-laden chants, hundreds of students from North, East and South high schools walked out and protested outside school grounds at around 10 a.m.

Less than an hour into those walkouts, students from North High began marching toward Denver Public Schools headquarters, where they were joined by students from the other high schools by about noon.

The crowd got so big, students spilled onto the streets and the Denver Police Department had to block off the road at that section of Lincoln Street to keep the students safe.

"Step down Tay!": Hundreds of students call on DPS board member Tay Anderson to resign

“If you think about our brothers and sisters too, you don’t know if they’re like this with them. That’s disgusting,” said one female student at the protest, referring to the report’s findings that Anderson exchanged flirtatious messages with an underage DPS student that he said he stopped once he found out the student’s age. “So that’s why we’re here protesting, ‘cause that sh-t’s not okay.”

Other female students Denver7 spoke with outside DPS headquarters made a reference to the dozens of sexual assault allegations levied against him, though the independent report found those allegations to be “objectively implausible on their face.”

“He shouldn’t be on the board. Sixty-two plus allegations and he’s still on the school board. He shouldn’t be on the board. He needs to step down,” said one of the students at the protest.

Male students felt the same way.

“Even without the evidence, I still think he should be suspended from working for the time being,” said one male student at the protest. “I really hope that DPS learns a lesson from this and even if there’s no evidence as of right now to convict him, he shouldn’t be in office ‘cause it feels wrong.”

Anderson responded to the protests by releasing a statement via Twitter as the walkouts were underway. In it, he said he “unequivocally supports the first amendment and the right to protest” and added he “has always been supportive of the voices of our students.

Director Anderson releases this statement in response to the walk-outs this morning.



He will address the district tonight at 6:00 PM. pic.twitter.com/rrNkHseKmX — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) September 20, 2021

He said he would be addressing the district Monday at 6 p.m., though an announcement of a potential resignation from his post is unlikely, as he’s gone on record to say he would stay on the board until 2023.

Though the investigation found the most serious allegations against Anderson were not substantiated, the findings were troubling enough that the Denver Public Schools Board of Education voted Friday to censure him, saying his actions did not meet “the highest ethical standards of the Board” with Board Vice President Jennifer Bacon saying she did not think Anderson needed to be removed from the board, but rather “to be held accountable and know the boundaries” of his behavior.

A letter sent to South High School parents said that not all students from the school participated in Monday’s walkout and that those who walked out and protested outside DPS headquarters were accompanied by members of the South High leadership team to make sure students were safe.

“Students that chose to participate will be marked absent from any classes they miss,” the letter reads.