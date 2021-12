STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A 46-year-old Steamboat Springs man was killed in a small plane crash in Routt County Friday night.

The pilot and sole occupant of the plane was identified by the Routt County Sheriff’s Office as Clint Devin.

The downed aircraft was located at the top of Emerald Mountain, according to the sheriff’s office.

Members of the National Transportation Safety Board are on their way to Steamboat Springs to investigate the cause of the crash.