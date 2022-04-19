Steamboat man dead after rappelling accident in Utah canyon

DENVER — A Steamboat Springs man was killed in a rappelling accident in Utah Saturday.

The man, identified as 41-year-old Arlo Lott, was rappelling in Farnsworth Canyon in Emory County, Utah when the rappel rope’s anchor fell loose.

The anchor break caused Lott to fall 70 feet down the canyon wall.

Search and rescue crews were dispatched and arrived at the scene. Crews rappelled down to Lott where his condition was worsening, according to a news release.

Crews raised Lott out of the canyon and administered lifesaving measures for nearly one hour, but he failed to respond and was pronounced deceased at the scene, the release said.