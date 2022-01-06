Watch
State senator launches primary challenge to Rep. Boebert

Brennan Linsley/AP
Colorado Republican State Representatives Don Coram, left, and Patrick Neville, shake hands on the opening day of the 2016 Colorado Legislature, at the Capitol, in Denver, Wednesday Jan. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)
Don Coram, Patrick Neville
Posted at 10:10 AM, Jan 06, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Colorado State Sen. Don Coram is challenging Rep. Lauren Boebert in the Republican primary.

Coram is a moderate Republican who represents part of Boebert's western Colorado district in the state senate.

He is positioning himself as a doer who can get legislation passed. Boebert is best known for her provocative conservative persona.

She is a champion of gun rights known for targeting Democratic members of congress on social media.

Her district became more conservative in the course of Colorado's redistricting and Boebert has a loyal following.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
