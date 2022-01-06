State senator launches primary challenge to Rep. Boebert

DENVER (AP) — Colorado State Sen. Don Coram is challenging Rep. Lauren Boebert in the Republican primary.

Coram is a moderate Republican who represents part of Boebert's western Colorado district in the state senate.

He is positioning himself as a doer who can get legislation passed. Boebert is best known for her provocative conservative persona.

She is a champion of gun rights known for targeting Democratic members of congress on social media.

Her district became more conservative in the course of Colorado's redistricting and Boebert has a loyal following.