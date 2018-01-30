State of the Union address and more: 5 Things to Know for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

1. State of the Union address to Congress

Beset by poor poll numbers and the grind of the Russia investigation, President Donald Trump will make his first official State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday evening.

2. Russia probe takes new twist

Republicans on the House intelligence committee vote to release a classified memo that purports to show improper use of surveillance by the FBI and the Justice Department.

3. U.S. releases "Putin list"

The U.S. government on Monday released a list of top Russian officials and businessmen who have flourished under President Vladimir Putin but the list doesn't come with any sort of sanctions. Putin called the list, which is a result of investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, a "hostile step."

4. Day 2 of oil and gas meetings in Lafayette

After a contenttious meeting on Monday, the Colorado Oil and Gas Commission will hold another meeting in Lafayette today, only this time the public won't be able to speak. The commission is expected to review and decide on more than two dozen items.

5. Mild Tuesday

High clouds will cover our skies on Tuesday, providing another stunning sunrise along the Front Range. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, not quite record warmth though, as the record for the 30th of January in Denver is 71 degrees, set in 1888.