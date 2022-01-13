State asking for donations to help 2,000 Afghans who are resettling in Colorado

DENVER — The state is asking for donations to help roughly 2,000 Afghans who are resettling in Colorado.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) said the state is coordinating a multi-agency effort to welcome and integrate those who are resettling.

The state is collecting furniture, household and hygiene items.

Coloradans looking to help and donate items via the Colorado Afghan Resettlement Wishlist. The state is also collecting financial donations.

CDHS says for alternative donation methods, contact the Colorado Refugee Services Program at crsp@state.co.us or 303-863-8211.