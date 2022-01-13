Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

State asking for donations to help 2,000 Afghans who are resettling in Colorado

In need of furniture, household and hygiene items
items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
shoe donations.PNG
Posted at 6:24 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 20:24:13-05

DENVER — The state is asking for donations to help roughly 2,000 Afghans who are resettling in Colorado.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) said the state is coordinating a multi-agency effort to welcome and integrate those who are resettling.

The state is collecting furniture, household and hygiene items.

Coloradans looking to help and donate items via the Colorado Afghan Resettlement Wishlist. The state is also collecting financial donations.

CDHS says for alternative donation methods, contact the Colorado Refugee Services Program at crsp@state.co.us or 303-863-8211.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360wildfirerelieffund.png

Local News

Help your neighbors in Boulder County | donate to Denver7 Gives and stay local