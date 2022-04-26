Standley Lake eaglets die, park officials say

DENVER — Two eaglets from a nesting pair of bald eagles under observation have died at Standley Lake, park officials announced Tuesday.

The eaglets were approximately 2-3 weeks old. It’s not known how they died.

The nest was being observed by park staff from a nature cam installed nearby.

Staff reported that the eaglets were easily visible above the nest rim, had been eating fine, and were very well-cared for by their parents.

They noticed no activity in the nest in the past week and observed that the mother was not offering food to anything in the nest.

Park and staff and officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife performed a ground search but were unable to find the carcasses for a necropsy.

The park is home to several nesting pairs of bald eagles.